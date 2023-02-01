Detectives seeking to identify two suspects in Mondawmin subway station murder

BALTIMORE — Detectives are seeking information about two suspects involved in a murder near Mondawmin Mall.

Caleb Thompson, 20, was shot and killed at the Mondawmin Mall Subway Train Station on Dec. 26, 2022.

The two suspects are seen on video meeting with Thompson minutes before the shooting. One suspect was dressed in all black, and the other wore a tan hoodie and glasses.

Baltimore Police

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8000 reward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.