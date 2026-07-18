Detectives investigate whether skeletal remains found in Baltimore County are those of missing New Jersey woman

Homicide detectives are investigating whether skeletal remains found in Baltimore County are those of a missing New Jersey woman, according to police.

In a release, Baltimore County police say the remains were discovered Friday morning in a tributary of Back River.

Officers responded to the area near the interchange of Route 702 and Interstate 695 following a report of possible human remains.

Upon arrival, they were able to locate the remains in a nearby creek bed.

The remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the person's identity, as well as the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are working to determine whether the remains are those of 46-year-old Kimberly Gordon, who was reported missing from New Jersey and was last seen on June 21, at approximately 2 p.m. They are asking anyone who may have information pertinent to the case to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-4636.