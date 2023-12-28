One dead after shooting near Bel Air condominiums, police say

BALTIMORE -- A person was pronounced dead Wednesday evening after a shooting in Bel Air, according to police.

Officers responded to the English Country Manor Condominiums in the 600 block of Churchill Road around 6:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered that a confrontation occurred between two individuals in the parking lot of the condominium building.

Bel Air Police said Brian Delen, 47, of Bel Air, shot and killed the victim during the fight.

The victim was taken to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are seeking contact from any witnesses or residents who may have surveillance footage of the incident.

Delen is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and firearms charges. He is currently detained pending bond review, according to police.