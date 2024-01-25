LGBTQ+ advocates rally against release of suspect in transgender woman's killing in Bel Air

BALTIMORE -- LGBTQ+ advocates protested outside the Harford County Courthouse Thursday, where the man accused of shooting and killing a transgender woman in Bel Air was set to appear in court.

It's the third time this month the LGBTQ+ advocacy group, Baltimore Safe Haven, held a rally outside Harford County District Court.

"We are here today to be Meghan's voice. We are here today for all transgender people," said Renee Lau of Baltimore Safe Haven.

The group is protesting against the judge's decision to release Brian Delen who is charged with killing Meghan Lewis - a transgender woman - in Bel Air back on December 27.

"Why the judge here in Harford County recommended that this individual be released on his own recognizance is beyond belief," Lau said.

Lewis was shot and killed in the parking lot of her apartment complex by a man delivering food who misgendered her and called her "sir," according to charging documents. That led to an argument.

Activists are outraged that the judge placed the suspect, 47-year-old Brian Delen, on GPS home monitoring.

"And you want to give him a GPS system to put on to walk around freely? No. It's not right," said Tamer Jones, another activist with Baltimore Safe Haven.

Delen's public defender says he had a "strong self-defense argument."

Delen allegedly called 911 after Lewis was shot and rendered aid using his own first aid kit, according to the public defender.

Lewis was unarmed.

Advocates went into the courtroom Thursday for Delen's preliminary hearing...hoping the judge would put Lewis back in custody.

"I would like to see the judge say he's remanded and held over for trial and any possible release is unheard of," Lau said.

But the hearing was waived... and the judge made no changes to Delen's bond arrangement.

Delen will be back in court for another hearing on February 22.