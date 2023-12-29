Watch CBS News
Suspect in killing of Bel Air woman released on GPS home monitoring, ordered to surrender firearms

By Christian Olaniran, Paul Gessler

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A suspect who police say shot and killed a Harford County woman outside of her apartment complex Wednesday evening has been released on GPS monitoring following a bail hearing, WJZ has learned.  

Brian Delen, 47, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and firearms charges, after fatally shooting 57-year-old Meghan Riley Lewis following an argument.    

Bel Air Police said Delen was delivering food around 6:30 p.m. to the English Country Manor neighborhood when he got into an argument with Lewis.

Police said at one point, things turned physical and that's when Delen pulled out a gun and shot Lewis, who was a parent of two.

This story is developing and will be updated. 

December 29, 2023

