Death of 4-year-old in Baltimore ruled homicide by intoxication

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The death of a 4-year-old boy in March is now being investigated as a homicide after an autopsy found the boy died by intoxication, Baltimore police said Friday. 

Officers responded around 4 a.m. on March 6 to the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard in Northwest Baltimore for an unresponsive child. 

The child, identified as O'rion Thomas, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. 

Thomas' death was ruled a homicide on Oct. 12 after his cause of death was determined. 

A homicide investigation is active and ongoing, police said. 

