One person dead following tanker explosion and fire in Frederick County

BALTIMORE -- One person has died following an explosion involving a tanker truck on US 15 at Rosemont Avenue in Frederick County on Saturday, according to authorities.

The crash caused the tanker to overturn and catch fire around noon, creating traffic delays.

The driver of the tanker died as a result of the crash, according to the Maryland State Police.

At one point, the truck was fully engulfed in flames.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement on the tanker explosion that he was monitoring the outcome of "the tragic accident" and remained in touch with officials.

"My heart goes out to those affected by this tragedy in Frederick," he said. "I am in touch with County Executive Fitzwater, Mayor O'Connor, and the City of Frederick. The Maryland Department of the Environment, State Police, Office of the State Fire Marshall, and the Maryland Department of Transportation are on the scene of this tragic accident. We are continuing to monitor the situation closely."

Multiple vehicles and houses were damaged by the fire, according to the Maryland State Police.

Six houses in Frederick County were impacted by the explosion, according to a statement by the Maryland State Police.

At least two different properties sustained what officials have described as "superficial damage" but did not displace residents.

But one house on Apple Avenue sustained substantial damage, and its residents were displaced, officials said during a press conference following the fire.

None of the residents were injured, according to authorities.

The fire impacted at least five vehicles in the area, according to the Maryland State Police.

It took first responders about 40 minutes to contain the fire, according to authorities.

Maryland State Police initially said that all lanes of US 15 were closed between Route 50 and 7th Street.

The southbound lanes were reopened by 2:30 p.m., according to the Maryland State Police.

During a press conference on Saturday afternoon, officials updated the impacted travel area to solely the northbound lanes of US 15.

All of the hazards related to the fire have been contained, according to officials. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Authorities said the exact chain of events that led to the crash is under investigation. Officials are also working to determine exactly what substance the tanker was hauling, though Coe said it was believed to be a commonly transported flammable liquid like gasoline or diesel fuel that poses no threat to the general public.

Tanker explosion in the area of Rt15 and Rosemont Avenue | both north and south lanes closed | PIO and command staff in route | more information to come | please avoid the area — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) March 4, 2023

Crews will be monitoring the air quality and isolating the area where the liquid saturated soil for cleanup, he said. Officials said there was no breach of the city's sewer system or a nearby creek.

The crash initially shut down U.S. 15, which runs through the city of about 80,000 people, in both directions, the State Highway Administration said.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team will lead the crash investigation with the assistance of troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and the Traffic Incident Management team, according to authorities.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Maryland Department of the Environment have been notified of the deadly tanker truck crash and responded to the site of the fire, too, officials said.

Staff from the Maryland Department of Transportation's State Highway Administration have established detours around the area, according to authorities.

