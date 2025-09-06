Davey Johnson, former Orioles manager and All-Star, dies at 82

Transportation officials recommend taking the light rail or I-395 to and from venues and more top st

Orioles' fans are mourning the loss of former player and manager Davey Johnson.

We mourn the passing of Orioles Hall of Fame second baseman Davey Johnson, who earned three All-Star berths with the club and later managed the team to two Postseason appearances. pic.twitter.com/gCa25R0VtH — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 6, 2025

Johnson played second base during the Orioles' glory years, when they went to the World Series four times between 1966 and 1971, winning twice.

Johnson was a three-time All-Star and won three straight Gold Gloves during his time with the Orioles. He returned to the organization as a manager in 1996 and led the Orioles to the playoffs in both of his seasons at the helm in Baltimore.

He also guided the Mets to a World Series title in 1986 and managed three other teams.

Davey Johnson was 82 years old.