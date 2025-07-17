Dangerous afternoon heat across Maryland has prompted a WJZ Alert Day for Thursday

Thursday begins with lots of clouds, a few remaining early morning rain showers, patchy fog and very muggy conditions.

The forecast gradually dries out through the Thursday morning commute. A couple rain showers remain possible, mainly along and north of the I-70 corridor through 5 a.m. Most of the flooding that was caused by Wednesday evening storms has drained. If you are driving through known flooding trouble spots, especially across portions of Harford and Cecil Counties early this morning... use extra caution.

Sunshine breaks out of the clouds after sunrise. Temperatures soar towards 90° by noon, under a mix of sun and clouds.

Dangerous heat expected across Maryland Thursday afternoon

An overall drier forecast means hotter weather Thursday afternoon. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-90s across central Maryland between 3 and 6 p.m. Similar heat is expected across the Eastern Shore. It'll feel like it is as hot as 105°, with the humidity factored in.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. for most communities along and east of I-95, including southern Baltimore, southern Harford, Cecil, Anne Arundel, Kent, Queen Anne's, Calvert, Talbot and Caroline Counties. The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Advisories are also in place for portions of southern and coastal Maryland.

Find extra shade, drink plenty of water and take breaks if you're working outside. Pay attention to how you are feeling as the day progresses.

A few showers and storms will still develop in the afternoon heat. However, today will be drier than the past few days. A couple storms that develop could produce hail and gusty winds. The greatest chance of rain and thunder remains south and west of Baltimore.

Lower humidity is in the Friday forecast in Baltimore

The same front that triggers a few Thursday afternoon storms will shift south of central Maryland Friday. Behind the front, temperatures will cool a few degrees and the humidity will drop. It will still be warm and somewhat humid, but more tolerable than the past several days.

A few showers and storms will develop as afternoon temperatures warm into the 80s. The greatest chance of rain remains well south and west of Baltimore... closer to the Potomac River. Keep that in mind if you have evening plans in D.C.

Plan on classic summer weather this weekend

Humidity makes a comeback Saturday, into Sunday.

Morning temperatures dip into the lower 70s both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Afternoon temperatures warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s; hottest Sunday. It will feel a few degrees hotter than what the thermometer says, thanks to increasing humidity. Neither weekend day will be a washout. Only spotty showers and storms are in the forecast.

More comfortable, dry weather arrives next workweek.