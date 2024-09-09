Dali, the cargo ship that crashed into the Key Bridge, expected to head to China by Sept. 17

Cargo ship that struck Key Bridge to leave for China by Sept. 17

BALTIMORE -- The Dali, the large container ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, is expected to leave for China by Sept. 17, according to a letter by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The ship is currently stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, where it continues to undergo inspections and testing, which is expected to be completed by Sept. 14.

"Under these circumstances, the parties have been working in good faith to reach an agreement on inspections and testing to be completed before the vessel departs for international waters," The U.S. Department of Justice wrote in a letter.

Early on March 26, the Dali lost power and collided with the Key Bridge, causing it to collapse and killing six construction workers.

Multiple federal investigations continue into the accident.

Work on the new bridge

The Maryland Transportation Authority Board approved a $73 million contract with Kiewit Infrastructure Company for the complete design and construction of the new Key Bridge.

The cost of a new bridge will be around $1.2 billion and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2028.