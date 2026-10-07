D.C. man gets 80 months in prison for multi-state pharmacy burglary spree, including Maryland

A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison for his role in a series of pharmacy burglaries at 20 locations across Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Deontae Britton, also known as Deaundre Blount, 33, was one of three men charged in connection with the pharmacy burglaries, including break-ins at pharmacies in Baltimore and Howard counties.

According to court documents, Britton, 40-year-old Harold Dorman of Chillum, Maryland, and 58-year-old William Sherod III of Fort Washington, Maryland, burglarized pharmacies between January and April 2022. The crimes sparked a tri-state, multi-agency law enforcement investigation.

Investigators said two masked men, including Britton, typically entered the pharmacies after business hours while wearing dark clothing. Sherod acted as a lookout and parked a separate vehicle nearby, according to court documents.

Police said one of the men used a blue pry bar while the other used a large silver Halligan bar, a forcible-entry tool commonly used by firefighters. The tools were used to break through doors, frames and locks.

The men typically spent less than two minutes inside the pharmacies, searching for and stealing controlled substances that investigators said they intended to distribute illegally.

Among the drugs stolen were oxycodone, promethazine-codeine syrup, hydrocodone-acetaminophen, Adderall, Suboxone and fentanyl patches, according to police.

Sherod was previously sentenced to 40 months in prison. Dorman's case remains pending.