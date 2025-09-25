CVS Pharmacy in Baltimore's Harbor East to close in October

CVS Pharmacy is closing its location at 101 N. Wolfe St. on Oct. 21, the company said in an email.

"We've made the difficult decision to close the CVS Pharmacy at 101 North Wolfe Street in Baltimore on October 21," CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault said. "All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 630 Exeter Street to ensure patients have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care."

Customers can also choose to move their prescriptions to any CVS or other pharmacy.

Employees from the Wolfe Street store are being offered comparable roles within the company. CVS said it weighed factors including local market conditions, population shifts, and store density when deciding to close the location.

The company said it will continue to operate 16 CVS pharmacies in Baltimore. CVS also pointed to delivery services through CVS.com and the CVS Health app, including one- to two-day delivery and on-demand same-day delivery for eligible prescriptions and household essentials.

The Wolfe Street location is at least the third CVS to close in Baltimore since April, according to The Baltimore Banner.

On April 2, CVS's Federal Hill location closed. In July, a location in the Belair-Edison closed.