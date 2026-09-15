Curtis Bay man sentenced to 40 years for 2025 murder of wife in Anne Arundel County

A Curtis Bay man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2025 murder of his wife in Anne Arundel County.

Cedric Dion Callaway, 51, was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 40 years suspended, for the May 2025 murder of his wife, 44-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Bundy, in Brooklyn Park.

Callaway pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Aug. 13, 2026, four days into his trial.

On May 23, 2025, shortly after 9 a.m., Anne Arundel County police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Alley 79 and Disney Avenue after receiving a report of a woman in the alley who appeared to be dead.

The woman, later identified as Bundy, was found covered with tires in an apparent attempt to conceal her body.

An initial investigation revealed trauma to Bundy's head, face and neck. Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Surveillance footage from a camera near the alley showed Bundy with a man wearing a black hoodie and dark clothing. The man was seen guiding Bundy toward the alley where her body was later found.

Police identified the man as a person of interest in Bundy's death.

Additional surveillance footage showed Callaway and Bundy meeting at a laundromat at 716 Church Street. Police said the couple left together around 12:15 a.m. and walked toward Sixth Street.

Around 1:30 a.m., surveillance video showed Callaway returning to the laundromat alone with a jacket and crossbody bag, police said. Callaway then threw the jacket into a trash can outside the laundromat.

Police said the crossbody bag was the same one Bundy was seen carrying in surveillance footage.

As the investigation continued, Anne Arundel County police were contacted by Baltimore police, who had Callaway in custody on an unrelated matter.

Callaway told police that he and his wife had been robbed the night before. He said he had been pistol-whipped and that his wife was still missing.

When police interviewed Callaway, they did not observe injuries consistent with being pistol-whipped but did notice blood on his hands and underneath his fingernails, according to investigators.

While Callaway was being transported to the Anne Arundel County Police Criminal Investigations Division office for further questioning, police said he made a comment that he was going to "prison" and would kill himself if he was charged with murder.

At that point, detectives had not told Callaway that Bundy was dead.

"This was a brutal, calculated act of domestic violence, and while no sentence can undo the devastating loss of Sarah Bundy, today's prison term ensures Cedric Callaway is held accountable for his heinous actions. Our hearts remain with Ms. Bundy's loved ones as they continue to grieve," Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Ann Colt Leitess said.