Man pleads guilty to killing wife during trial in Anne Arundel County

A man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of his wife in May 2025 in Anne Arundel County's Brooklyn Park.

The guilty plea was entered Thursday by 51-year-old Dion Callaway in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court. His wife was 44-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Bundy.

The plea came on day four of a jury trial, and it was confirmed in a statement by the Office of the State's Attorney.

"The defendant's surprise plea was certainly a recognition that things were not going his way during trial," State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess reacted to the guilty plea in the statement. "This was a cold-blooded, heinous crime where the defendant killed his wife and mother of his child, then left her under a pile of tires in an alley. I am grateful that we were able to get justice for Ms. Bundy."

Leitess commended Assistant State's Attorney Katherine D. Anthony for her "strong prosecution" at trial that led the defendant to plead guilty.

A sentencing hearing was set by Judge Christine Celeste for Sept. 15, 2026.

Body discovered in an alley covered by tires

Anne Arundel County Police and Fire personnel responded on the morning of May 23, 2025 to the intersection of Alley 79 and Disney Avenue in Brooklyn Park for a report of a deceased female found in an alley. Officers reported the woman was covered with tires in an apparent attempt to conceal her body.

Investigators later identified the female as 44-year-old Bundy. Members of the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit were called to the scene and observed what appeared to be significant trauma to Bundy's head, face, and neck areas. Bundy's body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Investigators used surveillance footage from around the alley where Bundy's body was found. During the early morning hours of May 23, 2025, the footage showed an individual matching Bundy in the company of a Black male wearing dark clothing and a black hooded sweatshirt. The man guided her toward the alley where her body was discovered. Investigators identified the man to be their person of interest in the homicide investigation.

As the crime scene investigation was taking place, an officer with the Baltimore Police Department contacted detectives stating that they had a man identified as Cedric Callaway in their custody for an unrelated matter. That suspect claimed he and his wife had been robbed in the area of the homicide the previous night. Callaway had told police that he had been pistol-whipped and his wife was still missing.

Surveillance footage used to identify suspect

Investigators observed he matched the male subject seen in the alley surveillance footage. Callaway had no injuries consistent with being pistol-whipped. However, they did observe what appeared to be blood stains on Callaway's hands and under his fingernails. Callaway was later interviewed by members of Anne Arundel County's Police Criminal Investigations division office.

Upon entering the division office, Callaway "made the unsolicited remark that he was going to 'prison' and that he would kill himself if he was being charged with murder," said a statement by the Office of the State's Attorney. "At that point, detectives had not yet informed him that Ms. Bundy was dead."

Surveillance footage that was recovered placed Callaway and Bundy together until approximately 12:15 a.m., at which point they departed together and walked in the direction of Sixth Street. At approximately 1:30 a.m., Callaway was captured on surveillance footage returning to the laundromat alone from the direction of Alley 79 with a jacket and crossbody bag in his hands.

Callaway proceeded to throw the jacket away in a trash can outside the laundromat. The crossbody bag in his hand was one Bundy had been seen wearing in the surveillance footage.