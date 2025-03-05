Baltimore County man charged for setting semi-truck on fire along Maryland interstate

A Baltimore County man is facing charges for setting his semi-truck on fire on I-68 in Allegany County, Maryland, according to the State's Fire Marshal's Office.

Robert Steven Silver, 42, from Cockeysville, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of second-degree arson, malicious burning/fraud, and reckless endangerment. He was released after posting a $10,000 unsecured bond, according to fire officials.

Officials said a tractor-trailer caught fire around 8 p.m. on October 12, 2024, in the area of mile marker 50 in Cumberland. Investigators determined the intentionally set fire caused around $30,000 in damages.

Deputy State Fire Marshals found that Silver left the disabled truck along the interstate, later returned to set the fire, and went back to Baltimore County.

Family Safety Day

On March 1, The Fire Museum of Maryland, located in Lutherville, hosted a Family Safety Day to give families resources and knowledge to stay safe in emergencies.

The museum combined safety education and interactive activities for a day intertwined with fun and learning.

"It's really important to be prepared for things...a fire, a hurricane, a tree that could fall on your roof, a flood, a snowstorm that knocks out your power. There are so many things to think about and here is where we will give you the information you need to be prepared," said Amy Landsman, Media Relations Director at The Fire Museum of Maryland.

The safety day included fire safety tips to interactive activities from experts at Johns Hopkins, The Office of the State Fire Marshal, and the Baltimore County Fire Department,

"It brings so many people into the museum to learn about the history. We believe that safety, and learning about safety, is such an important part of our mission," said Landsman.

Children and parents were involved in hands-on activities, giveaways, and playtime in the museum's discovery room.