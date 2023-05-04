Watch CBS News
Local News

Crises in confinement, bugs in medical records: Healthcare in Baltimore jails is still broken

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

In Baltimore's sprawling jail system, those in severe mental health crises languish in solitary confinement, medical care is dysfunctional and people with disabilities are still not being properly identified or accommodated, even after a deaf man was killed in his cell late last year while being housed with an accused murderer.

Those are among the findings of the latest federal monitor reports on the city's jail system, which is run by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and has been under court-ordered oversight for eight years.

This story by Ben Conarck continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Crises in confinement, bugs in medical records: Healthcare in Baltimore jails is still broken

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 2:26 PM

© 2023 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.