Crises in confinement, bugs in medical records: Healthcare in Baltimore jails is still broken

In Baltimore's sprawling jail system, those in severe mental health crises languish in solitary confinement, medical care is dysfunctional and people with disabilities are still not being properly identified or accommodated, even after a deaf man was killed in his cell late last year while being housed with an accused murderer.

Those are among the findings of the latest federal monitor reports on the city's jail system, which is run by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and has been under court-ordered oversight for eight years.

