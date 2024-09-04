Mosquito spraying Wednesday in Baltimore County after first West Nile Virus case

Crews in Baltimore County to spray for mosquitoes after positive tests of West Nile Virus and more t

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Agriculture and the Baltimore County Health Department are collaborating to control mosquitoes in the area.

Crews will spray a permethrin-based solution used to control mosquitoes in Parkville, in the area of Harford Road and Edgewood Avenue. The spraying will occur after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The precautions come after an adult from the Baltimore area tested positive for West Nile Virus late last month, the first confirmed human case in Maryland this year.

The MDA recommends avoiding outdoor activities during mosquito spraying and suggests precautions to minimize exposure to mosquito bites:

Wear long, loose fitting, light colored clothing

Wear insect repellents according to product labels

Avoid mosquito infested areas during prime periods of activity (between dusk and dawn)

Install, inspect, and repair window and door screens in homes and stables

Regularly clean bird baths and bowls for pet food and water

Remove or empty all water-holding containers

West Nile Virus affects the nervous system, though most infected people will have no symptoms. It is spread to humans through infected mosquitoes.