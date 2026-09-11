Students injured after being struck by car near Dundalk High School in Baltimore County

Multiple students at Dundalk High School were struck by a car and injured shortly after dismissal Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Devale and Holabird avenues.

Baltimore County Police said a vehicle left the roadway and struck multiple pedestrians.

Video from the scene appeared to show the car partially on a sidewalk and partially in a bush on the other side.

Police said at least six juveniles were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

School officials confirmed several of the victims are students.

"I want to make you aware of a serious incident that occurred this afternoon following dismissal. Several students were struck by a vehicle while walking home at Delvale Road and Holabird Avenue," the school said in a message to families. "Emergency services personnel were contacted and responded to the scene to assist. The students were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries and are receiving medical care."

Dundalk High School is located a few blocks away on Devale Ave.

At this point, there's no word on what caused the crash or whether the driver remained on the scene.

Check back soon for updates on this developing story.