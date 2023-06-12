Watch CBS News
Lanes open after crash prompts shutdown on I-695 outer loop near Timonium

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A crash temporarily closed lanes on the I-695 outer loop Monday morning. 

As of 8 a.m., all lanes are open after a crash prior to Exit 23B in Timonium. 

The crash, which involved two cars, was first reported around 5:50 a.m. by the Maryland Department of Transportation's Coordinated Highways Action Response Team (MDOT CHART). 

The crash left lanes closed for hours, prompting heavy delays. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 6:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

