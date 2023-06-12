Lanes open after crash prompts shutdown on I-695 outer loop near Timonium
BALTIMORE -- A crash temporarily closed lanes on the I-695 outer loop Monday morning.
As of 8 a.m., all lanes are open after a crash prior to Exit 23B in Timonium.
The crash, which involved two cars, was first reported around 5:50 a.m. by the Maryland Department of Transportation's Coordinated Highways Action Response Team (MDOT CHART).
The crash left lanes closed for hours, prompting heavy delays.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
