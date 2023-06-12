Lanes open after crash prompts shutdown on I-695 outer loop near Timonium

BALTIMORE -- A crash temporarily closed lanes on the I-695 outer loop Monday morning.

As of 8 a.m., all lanes are open after a crash prior to Exit 23B in Timonium.

The crash, which involved two cars, was first reported around 5:50 a.m. by the Maryland Department of Transportation's Coordinated Highways Action Response Team (MDOT CHART).

The crash left lanes closed for hours, prompting heavy delays.

UPDATE-OL of I-695 is Closed between the Harrisburg Expressway and the JFX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/Hu2N28yzvF — Kristy Breslin (@WJZKBreslin) June 12, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated.