$4.5 million in federal funding brings Makerspace, health care services to West Baltimore

Dali refloated, transported to Seagirt Marine Terminal, and more top stories

BALTIMORE -- A $4.5 million federal investment is bringing Makerspace to Coppin State, and health care services to West Baltimore.

A $2 million portion of the funding will be allocated to open an Open Works Maker Space at Coppin State University. The facility will provide high-tech tools, an industrial co-working space, and technical education programs for students of all ages.

Also included are workforce development programs that will support local entrepreneurs and community projects.

$2.5 million will go towards expanding health care services in West Baltimore. That effort will include funding for a mobile health clinic that will serve West Baltimore residents, and for the renovation of the 70-year-old Park West facility.