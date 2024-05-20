$4.5 million in federal funding brings Makerspace, health care services to West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A $4.5 million federal investment is bringing Makerspace to Coppin State, and health care services to West Baltimore.
A $2 million portion of the funding will be allocated to open an Open Works Maker Space at Coppin State University. The facility will provide high-tech tools, an industrial co-working space, and technical education programs for students of all ages.
Also included are workforce development programs that will support local entrepreneurs and community projects.
$2.5 million will go towards expanding health care services in West Baltimore. That effort will include funding for a mobile health clinic that will serve West Baltimore residents, and for the renovation of the 70-year-old Park West facility.