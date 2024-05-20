Watch CBS News
Local News

$4.5 million in federal funding brings Makerspace, health care services to West Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Dali refloated, transported to Seagirt Marine Terminal, and more top stories
Dali refloated, transported to Seagirt Marine Terminal, and more top stories 02:46

BALTIMORE -- A $4.5 million federal investment is bringing Makerspace to Coppin State, and health care services to West Baltimore.

A $2 million portion of the funding will be allocated to open an Open Works Maker Space at Coppin State University. The facility will provide high-tech tools, an industrial co-working space, and technical education programs for students of all ages. 

Also included are workforce development programs that will support local entrepreneurs and community projects.

$2.5 million will go towards expanding health care services in West Baltimore.  That effort will include funding for a mobile health clinic that will serve West Baltimore residents, and for the renovation of the 70-year-old Park West facility. 

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 12:51 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.