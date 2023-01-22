Coppin State loses to Norfolk State 96-65

BALTIMORE (AP) — Caheim Brown had 21 points in Norfolk State's 96-65 win against Coppin State on Saturday night.

Brown was 7 of 11 shooting and 7 of 9 from the free throw line for the Spartans (13-6, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kris Bankston scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and added 13 rebounds. Joe Bryant Jr. recorded 17 points and shot 6 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. George Beale made all three of his long distance shots and was 7 of 8 overall for 17 points.

The Eagles (6-15, 1-3) were led in scoring by Sam Sessoms, who finished with 19 points and five assists. Nendah Tarke added 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Coppin State. In addition, Mike Hood finished with 13 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Monday. Norfolk State visits Morgan State while Coppin State visits Howard.

