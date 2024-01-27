Coppin State loses to Norfolk State 68-58
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Chris Fields Jr. had 19 points in Norfolk State's 68-58 victory over Coppin State on Saturday night.
Fields also contributed five rebounds for the Spartans (13-8, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Tyrel Bladen scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Christian Ings had 10 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.
The Eagles (2-16, 1-3) were led by Ryan Archey and Khali Horton, who each posted 15 points. In addition, Greg Spurlock finished with eight points and three steals.
