Watch CBS News
Local News

Coppin State loses to Norfolk State 68-58

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Saturday Evening News Roundup (1/27/2024)
Your Saturday Evening News Roundup (1/27/2024) 01:39

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Chris Fields Jr. had 19 points in Norfolk State's 68-58 victory over Coppin State on Saturday night.

Fields also contributed five rebounds for the Spartans (13-8, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Tyrel Bladen scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Christian Ings had 10 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

The Eagles (2-16, 1-3) were led by Ryan Archey and Khali Horton, who each posted 15 points. In addition, Greg Spurlock finished with eight points and three steals.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on January 27, 2024 / 8:42 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.