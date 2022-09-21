Coppin State gets $25,000 grant to help nursing students pass licensure exam

Coppin State has received a $25,000 grant to prepare its nursing students for the licensure exam.

The grant from the Maryland Higher Education Commission goes to the Coppin State University Helene Fuld School of Nursing to help address nursing shortages.

It will go to support and modernize undergraduate student preparation for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses.

The grant allows the School of Nursing to acquire and integrate ExamSoft learning assessment tools and software into the existing curriculum, and instructional technology which will help prepare students for the newest iteration of the NCLEX-RN.

The adoption of the ExamSoft technology will expose students to the new exam format, which includes case studies, and more questions related to clinical reasoning. The software will also allow students to study using mobile devices in classrooms and in their free time.

"Putting our Coppin-trained nurses on the path to licensure is how we define success for our School of Nursing," said Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins. "Our nurses are among the best in Maryland, because of our outstanding faculty and the guidance they provide. This software is a new tool in their toolkit to serve our students and help them secure a career that will transform their futures, as well as health outcomes for entire communities."