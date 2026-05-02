Cool weekend across Maryland

Happy Saturday, Maryland!

A cool weekend is ahead of us. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature afternoons with cool temperatures. Our normal high temperature for early May is in the low 70s.

Below-normal weekend afternoons

An offshore cold front and area of low pressure are close enough this Saturday that it's still in control of our weather here in Maryland. Clouds dominate the skies with some sunshine trying to break through. Due to cloud cover, temperatures on Saturday will be around 10° below normal for early May. Saturday will be mostly dry but there is a slight chance for showers.

High pressure begins to build in on Sunday. That will bring brighter skies and slightly higher temperatures (but not by much). Expect Sunday afternoon to warm into the low to mid 60s. Winds on Sunday will be slightly stronger, as well.

Warming trend

Saturday is the coolest day of the seven-day forecast - highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. Milder air starts building in starting on Sunday, but only slightly warmer.

Highs to close the weekend peak in the low to mid 60s Sunday afternoon.

We continue to warm up early in the week: 70s on Monday and closer to 80° on Tuesday. Breezy winds return on Tuesday after subsiding somewhat on Monday.

Mid-late week rain

Another cold front will approach and cross the area Wednesday into the late week. Rain chances return for Wednesday and Thursday, mostly. A few showers may still be around on Friday morning.

Thursday, with the passing front, also brings a higher chance of thunderstoms. As the drought in Maryland intensifies, any rain chance is welcome news.