Connection between school lockdown and harbor fight not confirmed by school officials

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools officials could not confirm Friday what may have been behind a threat Thursday at Digital Harbor High School.

The South Baltimore high school was placed under a lockdown for more than an hour Thursday after what it received a threat.

"We're not really sure where the threat came from—the call there was a threat in the area," Sherry Christian of BCPS said. "If that threat was credible, we wanted to identify it and take care of it."

The lockdown was lifted after an "all-clear" from law enforcement at 11 a.m. Parents then picked up students.

"So many people were afraid, understandably so," Christian said. "They were scared. They didn't know what was happening."

A fight, captured on video Wednesday at the Inner Harbor, shows a teen being pulled from the water and then hit with a metal chain. Parents and students pointed to the incident as a reason behind Thursday's threat, but school officials could not confirm that.

Christian said Thursday's incident is a good reminder for parents and guardians to update contact information at their child's school so robocalls and other communication can be relayed quickly.

"We want to be able to make sure we can reach caregivers and loved ones to let them know what happened," Christian said.

