1-year-old found safe, mother arrested days after abduction from West Baltimore foster family

BALTIMORE -- A 1-year-old who was abducted from foster family by his mother was found unharmed, according to Baltimore police.

The mother, 28-year-old Raven Harris, was taken into police custody Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the mother and son were found in the 900 block of N. Luzerne Avenue, about three miles from the original location in the 500 block of Laurens Street.

UPDATE: Please cancel the lookout for Raven Harris and her son, Legend Parham. Both were just located. Harris is in police custody and 1-year-old Legend Parham is unharmed and being transported back to CPS. https://t.co/8dlkmfjrN1 — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 4, 2022

The child, Legend Parham, was taken to Child Protective Services.

Officers said the child was in the care of his foster family and according to a timeline from the police department, the child was abducted on Sunday during visitation with his mother.

Police said details of the alleged abduction were sent out the next day after the state - which had custody of the child - investigated and then notified police that he was missing.

Before the child and his mother were found, people in the 500 block of Laurens Street had a single wish.

"I just pray to God that the child is safe and his mom is safe too, because I don't know what could've been going on with her," one lady said.

Many people wanted to know why an Amber Alert wasn't issued.

Police explained that specific details about a vehicle are required in order for an Amber Alert to be issued. Police said at the time the child was taken, his mother went into an "unknown sedan."