Community MVP: 'Kindness Grows Here' is promoting love, tolerance, and kindness

Community MVP: 'Kindness Grows Here' is promoting love, diversity, and kindness

Community MVP: 'Kindness Grows Here' is promoting love, diversity, and kindness

Community MVP: 'Kindness Grows Here' is promoting love, diversity, and kindness

BALTIMORE -- A local organization is spreading messages of love, tolerance, and kindness throughout the community.

Kristen Caminiti, the founder of "Kindness Grows Here," sat down with Torrey Smith to talk about the roots of the organization.

"There's so many things you can do to make a difference in your community through kindness that don't cost a lot of money," Caminiti said. "Our mission is to foster kindness in kids and spread it in communities."

Caminiti said she decided to start Kindness Grows Here after an incident at Crofton Middle School where a noose was found hanging outside Crofton Middle School.

"Our community was devastated after the noose incident," Caminiti recounted. "We had to show that hate wouldn't be tolerated here."

In collaboration with an artist, Kindness Grows Here initiated a "chalk the walk" movement, where community members wrote positive messages on school sidewalks, celebrating love, diversity, and kindness.

"Even though I never set out to start 'Kindness Grows Here' on purpose, it has brought so many amazing people into my life," Caminiti said.

Caminiti says the organization's reach spans 32 states, five countries, and focuses on initiatives like kid kindness grants, anti-bullying campaigns, and celebrating differences in schools. The organization also organizes community events to further its message.

"The largest portion of our budget goes to our kid kindness grants program," Caminiti said. "We evaluate those grants and give kids money to empower them to carry out their kindness project."

You can learn more about Kindness Grows Here on the organization website.