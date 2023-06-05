Community honors woman who died fighting Alzheimer's disease, had passion for music

Community honors woman who died of Alzheimer's, had passion for music

BALTIMORE - June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month.

WJZ remembers a woman we first introduced viewers to Norma Griner in March 2022.

The community at Lake Roland Park honored her life and all those fighting the debilitating disease.

"I wanted to give mom a life," said Larry Griner, son and caretaker. "I'm glad I did. I can look in the mirror and say she lasted longer because of me."

Griner died a year ago at the age of 91.

"Majority of the people aren't family here," Larry Griner said. "These are the people that have known her through the years and have met her and had the opportunity to experience what I experienced throughout the years"

Griner was a viral sensation who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease, which attacks the memory and other cognitive functions.

Larry Griner said his mother communicated as best she knew how - through music.

"That opened her up. that changed her focus," Larry G she was more attentive to everything and everyone around her when we came to this park she didn't have Alzheimer's because she was stimulated with the sights sounds smells the conversations we had with others"

Now sits a bench in her memory. This spot marks Norma's favorite pastime, overlooking the falls and inspiring folks to just keep singing.

"Her legacy continues to grow because of the videos I continue to share and being able to show that the music that was in here gave her an opportunity to remember," Larry Griner said.

Norma's granddaughter sand one of Norma's favorite songs.

The family raises awareness about the disease that affects so many.

"The toll remains, the memories remain, but I'm glad we can put some smiles to it also," Larry Griner said.