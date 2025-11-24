Stolen community food pantry built by Baltimore County Girl Scouts has been returned

A wooden community food pantry built by Girl Scouts in Parkville was stolen and quickly returned.

Neighbors behind the Parkville Community Fridge said the pantry, which sits by a community fridge, disappeared between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Kim Becker, the troop leader for Girl Scouts Troop 1159, said her troop built the wooden pantry on November 15.

It's unclear who removed the wooden pantry.

Community pantry returned

Becker alerted the Bmore Community Fridge Network to help track down the missing pantry. Becker said she even started a donation fund, thinking she would have to replace it.

However, on Monday morning, she learned the pantry had been returned.

"I'm disappointed that someone took the pantry," Becker said. "I think the silver lining is that now more people know about this pantry who need it. More people can come and donate because they weren't aware."

Thankful to the community

Becker is grateful that community members jumped into action.

"I really wanted to show the kids that there might be a bad actor in the community every once in a while, but people will step up, and neighbors will help neighbors if we just ask," Becker said.

Becker said neighbors have already started to restock the pantry.

She said the roughly $700 raised will be used to build a new pantry. Those funds will also be used to stock the shelves, making sure the Parkville community has food ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.