Comfortable weekend expected across Maryland

Happy Saturday, Maryland!

This is one of the more comfortable AFRAM weekends that we have had in a number of years. We will have to still watch for a couple of showers and strong winds.

Ideal weekend weather

High pressure isn't too far off from Maryland. That keeps our weather pattern more quiet than active. Sunshine mixes with clouds on both Saturday and Sunday. However, we have what's called a "trough" or an area of low pressure also close by. We could see a couple isolated showers this afternoon into tonight. Any rain won't amount to much at all and most neighborhoods will be dry.

High temperatures today reach the low to mid 80s across the Baltimore area. It'll be a little cooler for the mountains of western Maryland. You can also expect stronger winds on Saturday, as well.

Sunday will be a little warmer - reaching the mid to upper 80s for most of the area.

The game changer will be the humidity. Humidity will fluctuate through the weekend but overall will stay on the comfortable side.

Wet weather returns

A warm front lifts through the area by Monday morning. Then, a cold front approaches and eventually crosses the area by Tuesday morning. The cold front will bring some showers and storms back into the forecast for the early part of the week.

The best chance for showers and storms Monday appears to be in the afternoon into the evening. A few showers are possible for the earlier part of the day, as well. A level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather is in place for Monday, meaning an isolated storm may reach severe levels.

There is a chance for potential showers on Tuesday, Election Day. It is something we will keep an eye on.

Wednesday looks okay with quiet conditions before rain and storm chances return late week.