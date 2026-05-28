Comfortable and nice weather across Maryland into the weekend

Refreshing and dry weekend weather in Maryland

Plunging humidity levels and dry weather will be around through the rest of the workweek. Highs Thursday and Friday will top out in the upper 70s with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

This-coming weekend is looking much drier and better for all outdoor plans across the Mid-Atlantic, compared to Memorial Day Weekend. The First Alert Forecast is mostly dry and seasonable on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Plan on a mix of sun and clouds each day. Saturday and Sunday begin with temperatures in the 50s, followed by afternoons spent in the 70s. Humidity remains low, too.

The chance of rain increases a bit during the beginning of next workweek. The next chance of wetter wet arrives on Monday. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be fine-tuning the return of rain in the forecast... keeping you updated on WJZ, streaming on CBS News Baltimore and on-the-go in the CBS News App.