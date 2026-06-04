Comedian, actor Dave Chappelle to perform at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena in June

Actor and comedian Dave Chappelle is bringing his act to downtown Baltimore this month.

Chappelle, the creator of Comedy Central's "Chappelle's Show," will perform at CFG Bank Arena on Friday, June 12. It's part of a run of arena shows in June.

General tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 5. You can find ticket information here.

The show will be a phone-free experience, meaning that the use of phones, smartwatches, and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space. Instead, upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smartwatches, and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

Who is Dave Chappelle?

Chappelle is an internationally recognized comedian who has had roles in movies, TV shows, and stand-up comedy specials.

His work in television and film includes his own sketch comedy series "Chappelle's Show." Chappelle has multiple Netflix comedy specials and appearances on "Saturday Night Live."

Chappell has five Emmy Awards, including three for his Netflix specials and two for hosting "Saturday Night Live." He has won six Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album, including his most recent for "The Dreamer."

Chappelle has been in several movies, including "The Nutty Professor," "Undercover Brother," "Blue Streak," "Half Baked," and "A Star is Born."