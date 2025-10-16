Colder weather has arrived in Maryland

Colder temperatures are settling into Maryland behind Wednesday's cold front. Plan on an even colder morning Friday, ahead of a gradual warming trend and an eventual chance of rain across the Mid-Atlantic this weekend.

Thursday morning is one of the coldest of the season in Maryland

Temperatures range from the upper 30s and lower 40s across portions of Washington, Frederick and Carroll Counties, to mid and upper 40s in Baltimore over to the eastern shore out the door this morning. A breeze will make it feel 5° to 10° colder than what the thermometer says. You'll want an extra layer this morning.

Plan on a mostly clear sky and brisk wind through the morning commute. Temperatures warm into the low and mid-50s by noon; peaking in the upper 50s and lower 60s with lots of sunshine this afternoon.

Winds will gust 20 to 30 MPH through late afternoon.

Friday morning will be cold, frosty in parts of central Maryland

Temperatures plummet after sunset Thursday. The temperatures will be in the 40s in Baltimore before midnight and even colder farther outlying.

A clear sky, light wind, chilly air mass and dry air will allow temperatures to become quite cold by early Friday morning. It'll bottom-out in the upper 30s and lower 40s across the Baltimore metro by 7 a.m. Temperatures in the low to mid 30s are expected across portions of Howard, Frederick, Carroll, northern Baltimore, Harford, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne's and Caroline Counties early Friday.

A Frost Advisory goes into effect at 2 a.m. tonight, from Carroll County on westward. This advisory may be expanded. A Freeze Warning may be issued west of Baltimore. Gardeners, cover or move in sensitive plants. Even if you do not see frost, temperatures will be cold enough to 'burn' the most sensitive plants.

Friday afternoons remains cool, with temperatures in the 60s. A gradual warming trend carries us into the weekend.

Rain is possible across the Baltimore Metro late this weekend

Another front swings through late Sunday, into Monday.

Most of the weekend will be dry, with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons. In fact, temperatures warm into the mid-70s in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon. A chance of rain enters the picture Sunday evening.

The chance of wet weather peaks Sunday night, into early Monday morning. While not a drought buster, central Maryland will take any rain at this point. Wet weather exits the region from west, to east, early Monday. Another round of cooler weather arrives as sunshine returns.