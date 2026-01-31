Cold air remains to end January and begin February in Maryland

Happy Saturday, Maryland!

Its another round of cold for Saturday and again on Sunday. Both days are Alert Days for the cold. Slightly milder air is on the way for the week ahead.

Cold continues

Saturday once again started with wind chills on either side of 0°. Sunshine and clouds mixed overhead to start the day before more clouds filled in. On top of that, we'll also have northerly winds pulling in cooler air into Maryland.

High temperatures will only be in the 20s for most of Maryland. Clouds filter in through the day thanks to a system to our south. Clouds remain overnight but temperatures still will be able to cool into the teens. Winds tonight will pick up so wind chills will be dropping down once again -- another Cold Weather Advisory will go into place at 10 pm Saturday evening and continue into 1 pm Sunday afternoon.

Sunday brings slightly higher temperatures which will approach 30° in the afternoon. However, the 1st of February will also be the windier half of the weekend. We could see wind gusts over 30 mph during the day, dragging wind chills down into the teens for yet another day.

Not so cold this week

We seem to break from the deep freeze this upcoming week. The last time the Baltimore area saw temperatures above freezing was last Friday, the 23rd. It won't be until maybe this upcoming Monday that we return to the 32° mark. Each and every day this upcoming work week is forecast to get into the low to mid 30s. Monday will still be a little breezy after strong weekend winds.

Temperatures above freezing and sunshine will help to melt some of the wintry mix that remains on the ground across the area. We don't anticipate it to all be gone by the end of the week, as temperatures won't be *that* mild.

Any melting will refreeze at night as we cool down into the 10s and 20s. Be extra cautious in the mornings.

The midweek snow chance isn't looking high for the Baltimore area and at this time appears to be mainly south of Maryland. We will keep you updated if that storm track changes.

Stay warm!