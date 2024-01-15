Code Blue issued for Howard County until Tuesday morning

A CODE BLUE has been issued for Howard County from 7 p.m. Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday morning.

The Health Commissioner may declare a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert when temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to be 13˚F or below or when other conditions are severe enough to present a substantial threat to the life or health of vulnerable residents.

CODE BLUE has been issued for Howard County from 7:00 p.m. tonight, January 14th to 7:00 a.m. tomorrow, January 15th. If you are or you encounter someone in need of shelter, please contact the Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center hotline at (410) 531-6677 for assistance. pic.twitter.com/eUZqasGDcA — Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) January 14, 2024

Code Blue Extreme Cold indicates an increased risk of cold injuries or even death for those exposed to low temperatures.

Once a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration is made, public messaging activities are undertaken to encourage safety when outdoors and response partners work to ensure those in need find shelter.

Cold Weather Tips for Staying Healthy:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.

Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions by walking slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them.

Check on those who are most vulnerable including children, the elderly and/or chronically ill.

Provide appropriate shelter for domestic animals.

Other Tips for Keeping Safe in Cold Weather:

Keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture, and loose clothing.

Check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure it's working.

Do not use prohibited heat or power sources inside your home, such as stoves or generators. They may cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not leave your car running in a closed space such as a garage.

If you are or you encounter someone in need of shelter, please contact the Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center hotline at (410) 531-6677 for assistance.