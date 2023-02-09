Cockeysville home where manhunt started is where a high-profiled murder occurred in 2008

BALTIMORE - Police responded to a crisis situation Wednesday afternoon at the same home where a family was killed in Cockeysville in 2008, WJZ has learned.

A source told WJZ that the home on Powers Avenue where 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum shot a Baltimore County police officer multiple times before taking off was the same home where Nicholas Browning admitted to killing his father, mother and two younger brothers in 2008.

Browning pleaded guilty in 2009 to four counts of first-degree murder, and was ordered four life sentences in prison.

According to court documents, Browning told the court he "had been battered and beaten to the point where his immature juvenile mind could conceive of no other alternative to relieve the pain than to eliminate it."

Assistant State's Attorney Leo Ryan Jr. said in court that the abuse allegations do not explain why Browning would kill his younger brothers.

Prosecutors played portions of a police interview in which Browning, who at the time claimed innocence, said a big inheritance and life insurance payments were coming his way.'

Nicholas Browning turned 31 years old in prison on Thursday.

Almost 15 years to the day the family was murdered, police are searching for Linthicum, who was at the home when police responded around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Baltimore County police spokesperson Joy Stewart said the officers went into the home, and were escorted by a family member downstairs when an officer was shot multiple times.

officers from Baltimore County and neighboring jurisdictions are still searching for Linthicum.

Police are asking residents in the area of Powers Avenue to shelter-in-place.

Baltimore County officials announced Thursday six schools were closed Thursday because of police activity and the search for an armed man.

Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark short-sleeve shirt and dark shorts.