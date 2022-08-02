Man, child missing after swimming in Potomac River, Coast Guard says

BALTIMORE-- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two missing swimmers in the Potomac River Tuesday.

State officials and residents aided in the search Monday for a missing man and boy just south of the 301 bridge near Swan Point in Newburg, Maryland.

USCG helicopter and boat crews were on the scene. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

