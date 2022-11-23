Cleanup continues after Pigtown explosion leaves 3 seriously injured

BALTIMORE -- Three remain hospitalized, two in critical condition, after a house explosion Tuesday afternoon rocked the Pigtown neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore.

At least two of the homes damaged have been condemned, and three families have been displaced.

Clean-up efforts continued early Wednesday morning. Baltimore Gas and Electric workers told WJZ they plan to stay there throughout the day.

We’re live on scene following the explosion in Pigtown that leveled this rowhome here off Bayard St. At least two homes are now marked condemned.



Crews are still out here this morning working on clean up efforts. Police have the area blocked off.

It all happened shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of Bayard Street.

Chopper 13 was over the scene as firefighters frantically dug through piles of debris after an explosion leveled the building.

The three people injured were a 16-year-old girl, a 48-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man, officials said.

More pictures from the aftermath of the Pigtown explosion this morning. BGE crews tell me they plan to stay out here throughout the day.



At last check, we're told three ppl are in the hospital. A 16-year-old girl, 48-year-old woman and 70-year-old man.

Fire officials said BGE crews worked to eventually cut off a ruptured gas line.

BGE said in a statement that it completed upgrades in October to the gas main that services the same site as the explosion. Following the explosion, BGE turned off services and stayed onsite to assist Baltimore City first responders.

The cause of the explosion and fire remains under investigation.