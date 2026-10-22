Classic fall weather for Maryland to enjoy through the weekend

Subtropical Storm Josephine, which has been over 500 miles offshore, will continue its journey out to sea. This means rough surf, beach erosion, and coastal flooding will slowly subside at the beaches through the weekend.

A strong area of high pressure will protect our weather through the weekend and continue well into next week. Expect plenty of pleasant and sunny weather for outdoor work or activities!

Spectacular weather in Baltimore as classic fall pattern continues

Minor coastal flooding will also impact the Chesapeake Bay region for the next several high tide cycles.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Anne Arundel County from noon until 6 p.m. Thursday for minor flooding around times of high tide. Minor flooding is only expected around the typical trouble spots.

Areas away from Chesapeake Bay will enjoy abundant sunshine Thursday with a refreshing breeze and highs around 70°. Gusty winds will be out of the north at 10 to 25 mph. With clear skies tonight, temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 40s.

We have a bright and brisk Friday ahead with abundant sunshine and lighter winds. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. If you're headed to any Friday night football games, you'll want a heftier fall jacket with temperatures dropping into the 40s.

Weekend weather across Maryland looks outstanding

This upcoming weekend will be the nicest weather weekend so far this fall in Baltimore.

Widespread frost is likely outside of the Baltimore Beltway Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night. Under a crystal clear sky, low temperatures will bottom out in the lower to middle 30s along with light winds. These conditions are nearly ideal for frost formation.

After a couple frosty mornings, abundant sunshine will warm us up into the lower 60s Saturday afternoon and the mid to upper 60s on Sunday. Both the Navy game Saturday and the Ravens game Sunday look fantastic, with plenty of sunshine. After a frosty start Monday, temperatures will rebound nicely into the lower 70s.

Fall color will continue to increase across Maryland with the current weather conditions being extremely supportive of changing leaves.