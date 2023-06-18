Person arrested for shoving officer to ground in Fell's Point
BALTIMORE-- A person was taken into custody for pushing a Baltimore Police officer to the ground early Sunday in Fell's Point, police said.
The officer was treated at the scene at the 1600 block of Thames Street following an altercation around 2 a.m.
Police did not say what the dispute was about.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
