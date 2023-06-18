Watch CBS News
Person arrested for shoving officer to ground in Fell's Point

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A person was taken into custody for pushing a Baltimore Police officer to the ground early Sunday in Fell's Point, police said.

The officer was treated at the scene at the 1600 block of Thames Street following an altercation around 2 a.m.

Police did not say what the dispute was about.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on June 18, 2023 / 4:46 PM

