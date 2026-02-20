City Cruises to end operations in Baltimore, move 1 ship to Washington D.C. port

The cruise agency City Cruises is planning to end its Baltimore operations in the spring of 2026 and move one of its ships to a port in Washington, D.C., the company announced.

The company, which is owned by the Hornblower Group, will stop running all of its signature dinner, brunch and sightseeing cruises out of Baltimore on April 25, 2026. In March, the company will move the Spirit of Baltimore shop to a port in D.C.

The company's other ship, The Majesty, will complete cruises until the company ceases operations.

"While this is a strategic decision that will position our business for a sustainable future, it was not a choice that was made lightly," City Cruises said in a statement. "We recognize that people are the heart of our business. During our years of operations, we have been honored to help thousands of guests celebrate milestones and create wonderful memories on the water. We want to thank them for trusting us to deliver an excellent experience for them in the heart of Baltimore City."

The company said it will work with crew, guests, and the community to ensure the end of operations is smooth and not disruptive. City Cruises will maintain its existing schedule through April 25.

The Hornblower Group owns more than 80 boats and operates similar companies in 10 countries and more than 50 U.S. cities, according to their website.

City Cruises operates two ships in Baltimore, the Spirit of Baltimore and the Majesty. Billy Joel got married to Christie Brinkley on the Majesty in 1985 in New York. The boat joined the Baltimore fleet in 2023.

The Spirit of Baltimore has been a fixture at the Inner Harbor. The ship was renovated and reintroduced in 2021.

City Cruises operates 10 ships in Washington, D.C. and offers dinner cruises, water taxi services, and live music events.