City College, Baltimore Polytechnic barred from football playoffs following fight among players, students, fans

BALTIMORE - A fight involving players, students and fans marred one of Baltimore City's biggest high school football rivalries.

According to Baltimore City Public Schools, a fight broke out toward the end of Friday's City College vs. Baltimore Polytechnic football game.

School officials sent a letter to families saying that the fight involved players on both teams, other students and community members.

The district said that, per state and Baltimore City athletic guidelines, players engaged in a fight are suspended the next game, and neither team will participate in the playoffs.

"While the playoff game forfeiture is final, there could be additional consequences as we continue to review available information," according to school officials.

School officials said they are reviewing video to determine discipline for other students and adults involved.

"This decision is consistent on all levels," school officials said. "As mentioned above, we will continue to review videos and accounts of the incident, and will discipline students and adults as necessary."

School officials said that two other Baltimore City football teams faced the same consequences from a fight earlier in the season.

City and Poly also got into a fight within the past decade, school officials said.

"Unfortunately, fighting and poor sportsmanship cannot be tolerated and there are clear consequences," school officials said. "While we are disappointed that these teams will not compete in the playoffs, we are hopeful that all involved will learn from this experience and carry on the great traditions of our respective schools."