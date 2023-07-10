Watch CBS News
Cirque du Soleil coming to Baltimore Hippodrome in November with holiday performance

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Cirque du Soleil is coming to Baltimore in November, performing their first holiday-themed show, "Twas the Night Before."

"It's a show that really is all about Christmas. We've delved into a really sort of fun magical dream world of the based on the poem of Twas the Night Before Christmas that I think we all know so well," James Hadley, stage director of the show, told WJZ. 

Hadley said the show, which will take place at the Hippodrome theater, will feature acrobatic acts and beautiful visuals that everyone will enjoy.  

Tickets are on sale at the Cirque du Solei website

