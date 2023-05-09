CIAA to donate $70,000 in school supplies to Baltimore City Public, Baltimore County schools

BALTIMORE - The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), in February, brought its men's and women's basketball tournaments back to Baltimore for the second year in a row.

The CIAA is paying the city back.

In collaboration with local Black Greek organizations (National Pan-Hellenic Council Metropolitan), the CIAA will donate more than $70,000 in school supplies to Baltimore City Public Schools and Baltimore County Schools.

Each school will receive composition notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, backpacks, crayons, and other items commonly needed for school.

The partners will contribute more than $20,000 to local Black Greek fraternities and sororities (NPHC) to donate to Baltimore charities of their choice.

Baltimore City Public Schools to receive supplies:

Arundel Elementary, Booker T. Washington Middle, Calloway Elementary, Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle Dr. Bernard Harris Elementary, Empowerment Academy, Hilton Elementary, Lilly May Carroll Jackson School, Matthew Henson, Mary Ann Winterling Elementary, Roseville Elementary, The Leadership School for Young Women, and Woodmoor Elementary

Baltimore County Schools:

Deer Park Middle Magnet, Dundalk High School/Sollers Point, Hebbville Elementary,

Johnnycake Elementary, New Town High, Powhatan Elementary, Randallstown Middle, and Randallstown High School