Man sentenced to 70 years for 2024 shooting at Baltimore carryout restaurant

A man was sentenced to 70 years in prison for a 2024 shooting at a Chinese carryout restaurant in Baltimore, according to the City State's Attorney's Office.

LaForrest Morgan was ordered to serve the first 25 years of his sentence without the possibility of parole after he shot and injured a 29-year-old man in the Penn North neighborhood, officials said.

Morgan was convicted of attempted murder, possession of a firearm after a conviction, and other weapons offenses in connection with the non-fatal shooting, according to court officials.

WJZ has reached out to the attorneys representing Morgan for comment.

Records show that Morgan was previously convicted of manslaughter in 2002 and possession with intent to distribute in 1999. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his previous convictions.

Baltimore police were called to No. 1 Chinese Carryout on Pennsylvania Avenue on June 28, 2024, around 9 p.m. for the reported shooting.

After reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses, investigators determined that a 29-year-old man was involved in a fight with Morgan inside the restaurant, according to court records.

During the altercation, Morgan pulled out a handgun and shot the man in his stomach twice. He attempted to fire a third round but missed, records show.

"It is evident from the facts in this case that the Defendant was clearly attempting to kill this young man. It is nothing short of a miracle that the victim survived this blatant shooting," City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said in a statement.

Morgan then robbed the victim of a blue and orange Air Jordan bag and the items inside, according to court records.

Court records show that Morgan left the area with the victim's property. He was later identified as the shooter by two separate police officers who were familiar with him due to previous arrests and interactions.