Chilly weather blows into Maryland as the workweek winds down

The stubborn Nor'easter that has plagued the east coast over the past several days is slowly moving eastward and out the sea. Sunshine will increase from west, to east, across the state ahead of the next strong cold front today. Behind the front, the chilliest mornings since late April and early May will occur late this workweek.

It's a battle between sun and clouds in Baltimore on Wednesday

Clouds gave way to a bit more sunshine just before sunset Tuesday evening. Clear sky has prevailed west of the bay this morning. The day begins with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s west of Baltimore, low to mid-50s inside the Beltway and upper 50s to lower 60s with more clouds over on the eastern shore. Patchy fog is possible before 8 a.m.

The farther west of I-95 you are, the sunnier your Wednesday is forecast to be.

There will be times of clouds and sun in Baltimore, with more clouds over on the eastern shore through the afternoon. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 60s in many neighborhoods late in the afternoon. A few spots will top 70°, especially west and southwest of Baltimore.

Chilly fall weather blows into Maryland late this week

A front moves through Maryland today, with just the slightest chance of a quick shower. Behind the front, even chillier weather will move into Maryland.

Plan on a colder and clearer start to Thursday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s across portions of Carrol and Baltimore Counties, low to mid-40s inside the beltway and mid to upper 40s across much of the eastern shore. It'll be coldest between 5 and 8 a.m. A brisk wind will make it feel even chillier out the door Thursday morning.

Despite ample sunshine, temperatures only peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s in many neighborhoods away from the bay and along the I-70 corridor. Mid to upper 60s are a good bet across the lower eastern shore. Winds will gust between 20 and 30 MPH in many areas through the afternoon.

Widespread frost is possible across central Maryland

While Thursday morning will feature temperatures in the 30s in some areas, a breeze should keep frost from forming.

However, as the wind relaxes Thursday evening... the setup is ideal for frost to form as the chilliest of the weather filters in. Frost is possible even inside the beltway and away from the bay on the eastern shore Friday morning. Gardeners - Summer annuals and vegetables will get burned over the next few mornings if they are not protected, especially across Frederick, western Howard, Carroll, northern Baltimore, Harford, Cecil and Kent Counties.

Friday afternoons includes temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, with lots of sunshine. Temperatures gradually warm-up this weekend ahead of the next front and chance of showers that arrives Sunday and lingers into Monday.