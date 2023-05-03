Watch CBS News
Child hospitalized after struck by car in Halethorpe

BALTIMORE - A child was struck by a car Wednesday morning in Baltimore County, police said.

Officers said around 7:30 a.m., the child was attempted to cross the street on Ridge Avenue in Halethorpe when struck by an oncoming car.

The child was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.

Police said the driver of the car stayed at the scene.

Officers have not said if the driver is being charged.

