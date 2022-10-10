Watch CBS News
Local

Child, 6, entangled in purse straps found hanging from stair banister

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE-- Sunday morning, at approximately 10:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the 700 block of North Longwood Street to investigate an injured person incident.

According to a release, the mother of a 6-year-old female told officers that she observed the child entangled in purse straps, hanging from the stair banister. 

After arriving police say, they located the unresponsive child in a state of cardiac arrest. Medics resuscitated the child and transported her to an area hospital.  

Investigators are unsure if the incident was a suicide attempt or accidental. This incident is currently under investigation. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 7:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.