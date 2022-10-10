Child, 6, entangled in purse straps found hanging from stair banister

BALTIMORE-- Sunday morning, at approximately 10:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the 700 block of North Longwood Street to investigate an injured person incident.

According to a release, the mother of a 6-year-old female told officers that she observed the child entangled in purse straps, hanging from the stair banister.

After arriving police say, they located the unresponsive child in a state of cardiac arrest. Medics resuscitated the child and transported her to an area hospital.

Investigators are unsure if the incident was a suicide attempt or accidental. This incident is currently under investigation.

