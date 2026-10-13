Chesapeake Bay reaches healthiest level in 40 years, researchers say

The Chesapeake Bay is at its healthiest level in 40 years, according to a new report card from the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES).

Researchers gave the Bay a C-plus, citing improvements in water quality and decades of restoration efforts across the region.

The report found that water quality is improving across most of the Chesapeake Bay watershed, although some areas continue to struggle.

Dr. Heath Kelsey, director of UMCES' Integration and Application Network, said the findings provide "strong evidence that restoration efforts are working."

However, several Maryland watersheds remain trouble spots. The Patapsco and Back rivers, Lower Western Shore and Patuxent River all received D grades. Water quality on the lower Eastern Shore is also deteriorating, according to the report.

Chesapeake Bay shows signs of recovery

The report highlighted improvements in underwater grasses and reductions in nitrogen and phosphorus pollution. Researchers said those gains are particularly notable amid growing challenges from climate change, development and population growth.

But not every indicator is improving. Waters are becoming cloudier overall, while harmful algal blooms — measured through chlorophyll a levels — are trending in the wrong direction, the report found.

Chesapeake Bay Foundation President and CEO Hilary Harp Falk said the latest grade reflects years of work to improve the Bay's health.

"This encouraging high score reflects decades of science, investment, and hard work to restore the Chesapeake Bay," Falk said. "Favorable weather conditions also contributed to the latest results. This offers a glimpse of what a healthier Chesapeake can look like when less pollution reaches our waters."

Officials say more work is needed

Despite the progress, Falk cautioned against viewing the C-plus as a sign that restoration efforts are complete.

"But a C+ is not a final grade. Too many local rivers and streams continue to struggle, and too many communities face threats from pollution, flooding, and a changing climate. One good report card doesn't mean the job is finished. Together, we still have a lot of work to do," Falk said.

You can review the report card here.