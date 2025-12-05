Cheesecake Factory shuttering waterfront Inner Harbor location in Baltimore

After three decades of serving customers creamy desserts on the Baltimore waterfront, The Cheesecake Factory is closing its Inner Harbor location.

The last day of service for the high visibility restaurant that sits at the east end of Harborplace will be January 24, 2026.

According to a filing with the Maryland Department of Labor, 115 employees will be impacted.

"We are working with our staff to help transition them to other opportunities," The Cheesecake Factory said in a statement to WJZ. The company said that staff will be offered positions in other locations.

The nationwide chain also operates restaurants in Towson, Hanover and Columbia.

"We have truly enjoyed being a part of the Inner Harbor community over the last 29 years," a company representative said.

It's the latest Inner Harbor chain restaurant to close, with the impending Harborplace redevelopment project on the horizon. Our partners at the Baltimore Banner point to last year's closures of Pizzeria Uno and Hooters. Meanwhile, a number of smaller restaurants have set up shop.

Developers are expected to break ground on a 4.5 acre mixed-used space next fall. The reimagined Haborplace will include a park, residential buildings, restaurants, stores and off-street parking.